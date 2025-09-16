ElevenEs considers €600M battery gigafactory in Poland

The Luxembourg firm, which already operates production facilities in Serbia, is backed by international investors including InnoEnergy. ElevenEs specialises in LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology and recently introduced its Edge574 blade battery cell, capable of charging to 80% in 12 minutes. The company is currently the only producer in Europe with this technology.

Poland is being considered as the preferred location for the gigafactory due to its supply chain ecosystem, academic resources and proximity to Western European markets. Possible sites under review are in Kraków, Silesia or Lower Silesia.

“An open labour market, availability of suppliers within the supply chain, presence of many universities, and access to Western European markets – these are undeniable advantages of Poland. If we add potential public sector involvement to this, we have one of the most attractive places for investment in Europe,” says Nemanja Mikać, founder and CEO of ElevenEs, in a press release.

The proposed investment would support technology transfer, job creation and the development of a domestic deep-tech ecosystem in Poland. InnoEnergy, a key shareholder in ElevenEs, is helping to connect the company with local stakeholders and additional investors.