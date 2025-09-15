UgoWork launches US battery assembly to meet demand

UgoWork, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, is taking the next step in the company’s market development strategy by launching battery assembly operations in the United States.

UgoWork’s next-generation lithium-ion batteries for Class I, II and III lift trucks for the US market will be assembled in the US from both domestic and foreign components, allowing it to remain price-competitive while complying with evolving industrial sourcing policies, the company said in a media release.

The addition of US-based final assembly will increase production flexibility, reduce lead times and guarantee competitive pricing, UgoWork said.

“Scaling up our assembly operations to the US was the next logical step for UgoWork,” said Philippe Beauchamp, President of UgoWork. “We’re building serious traction with fleet operations across the country, and this move allows us to raise production capacity, stay closer to our clients, and comply with US manufacturing guidelines. We’ve always planned for this, but recent market conditions simply accelerated our timeline. By initiating this next phase, we’re looking forward to creating even more jobs and we will continue to deliver the quality and innovation our customers expect.”

The company’s vertically integrated model, which includes in-house design, engineering and manufacturing, gives it end-to-end control over its production chain.