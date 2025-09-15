LTSCT acquires power module design assets of Fujitsu

Indian fabless firm L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd (LTSCT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has acquired the Power Module Design Assets of Fujitsu General Electronics Limited (FGEL) of Japan. The strategic acquisition adds to the innovation and design strengths of LTSCT.

As part of the deal, LTSCT has acquired FGEL’s R&D equipment, design patents and various intellectual properties related to power module technologies, according to a media release.

This will accelerate LTSCT’s foray in power electronics design and development and expand the company’s product portfolio in its focus domains of industrial, energy and automotive applications, the Bangalore-based company said.

“The acquisition of power module technology is a crucial step in LTSCT’s growth journey and an important step towards our vision of enhancing India’s presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem,” Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, LTSCT, said. “This significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio, and enhances our design capabilities, thus reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class semiconductor solutions globally.”