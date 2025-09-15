ICEYE launches ISR Cell to advance tactical space-based intelligence

ICEYE, a Finland-based company that develops and operates Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, has launched the ISR Cell — an end-to-end containerized unit that gives defense forces direct access to space-based tactical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) in near-real-time, enhancing decision-making speed and effectiveness.

Designed to plug-and-play with any ICEYE mission, sovereign or ICEYE-operated, the ISR Cell moves space-based intelligence from centralized nodes to the edge. Proven in military exercises, the ISR Cell strengthens ICEYE’s offering to defense customers and advances its ambition to become a primary provider of critical ISR infrastructure to allied nations, according to a media release.

Unlike traditional satellite intelligence, which is optimized for strategic or operational decisions over hours or days, the ISR Cell is engineered to bring satellite intelligence to tactical timescales, delivering critical intelligence in minutes. Aerial systems can be used effectively for real-time intel, but their utility is limited by range, line-of-sight, and vulnerability to electronic warfare. The ISR Cell overcomes these constraints by bringing space-based intelligence directly to the tactical edge.

The ISR Cell also provides critical resilience and operational flexibility for a wide range of tactical applications, including on-site tasking and independent downlinking. This creates a much-needed layer of resilience on the ground for the increasingly critical infrastructure in space, the media release said.

“The ISR Cell is a massive leap forward in transforming how military organizations gain access to critical intelligence,” said Pekka Laurila, CSO and Co-founder of ICEYE. “It puts strategic-grade space intelligence tools in the hands of the commander in minutes, not hours or days, fundamentally changing how modern operations are planned and executed.”

The ICEYE ISR Cells are already in production, with first customer deliveries scheduled for early 2026, Laurila added.