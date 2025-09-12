Pukk confirmed that Incap continues to expand its capabilities, most recently with investments in its UK operations. “It is very important that we have the latest equipment because if we want to offer our customers the latest electronics, then we need to have the hardware to do so,” he said to Evertiq during the interview.

While acknowledging a cautious start to 2025, Pukk expressed optimism for the remainder of the year. “I think everybody’s a little bit hesitant on the market. And as you saw in our Q1 release, also a little bit slow start on the year,” he said.

“That said, we believe that this year still will be stronger than last year and that the markets will pick up. Once the dust has settled with a new administration in the US, everybody knows what kind of tariffs are in place. Then I think business will return to normal.”

Looking ahead, Pukk highlighted the long-term growth potential for the sector.

“We put electronics in everything, and so the future for sure is bright. The industry is developing and there’s a lot of new technologies coming out there. Electronics is the place to be also in the future.”

Incap, headquartered in Finland, attended the Kraków event with its Slovakian team. Pukk noted that the company’s factory in Námestovo, Slovakia, is located near southern Poland, making the Kraków expo a natural choice for participation.

Make sure not to miss the next edition of Evertiq Expo – which is scheduled on October 23, 2025, in Warsaw.