Greenvoltis secures funding to advance AI-powered energy innovation

Greenvoltis has successfully closed a new multi-million-dollar funding round, led exclusively by DeepMind Capital. This investment will enable Greenvoltis to accelerate the evolution of its core technology platform, reinforce its leadership in the European flexibility market, and support the region’s urgent shift toward a sustainable, renewable-based energy system, the Swedish company said in an online post.

This latest round follows the company’s USD 10 million angel funding secured in July 2024 from Cyber Creation Ventures (CCV), Planetree Investment, and Unity Ventures.

Greenvoltis said it is building the infrastructure for a resilient energy ecosystem.

“Through a digital-first, AI native platform, we unlock intelligent grid participation for renewable asset owners, battery operations, industrial consumers, and energy retailers,” the company said. “Our approach enables multi-market trading strategies across electricity spot markets and ancillary services, transforming how flexibility is monetized in real time.”

Its technology also supports strategic investment partners through advanced tools for project evaluation, development, and long-term asset optimization.

The Stockholm-based company recently unveiled two flagship innovations: Aether, an AI-native trading platform designed to maximize operational efficiency and revenue generation for renewable energy and battery-storage operators; and Terra AI, a modelling tool that empowers investors with intelligent financial analysis to guide infrastructure decisions across complex market scenarios.