Fort Robotics secures additional $18.9M in Series B round

Fort Robotics, a US provider of safety and security solutions for intelligent machines, has successfully closed an additional USD 18.9 million for its Series B funding round. This capital raises the company’s total funding to USD 60.5 million to date. The round was led by Tiger Global, with strong participation from both new and returning investors, Fort said in a media release.

This new capital will accelerate Fort’s goal of empowering machine builders and users with safe, secure, and dynamic control, particularly as autonomous systems become increasingly prevalent across global work sites, it said.

“Robotics and physical AI are quickly transforming every worksite globally,” said Samuel Reeves, CEO of Fort Robotics. “As robot fleets grow and work alongside people, the need for robust functional safety becomes even more vital. We’re seeing sharp acceleration in new customers and growth from long-time users of the Fort platform. We’re excited to welcome new investors who share our vision for the changing worksite, and we’re deeply appreciative of the ongoing investment from long-time partners like Tiger Global.”

The Series B expansion saw continued support from returning investors, including Tiger Global, Prime Movers Lab, Mark Cuban, FundersClub, Creative Ventures, GRIDS Capital, and Ahoy Capital. New investors include Neman Ventures, Mana Ventures, Gaingels, and Ryuu Co. of Japan.