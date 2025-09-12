AV wins $240M space long-haul laser communication order

AeroVironment (AV), a US-based manufacturer of defense technologies and space capabilities, has announced a nearly USD 240 million order for its long-haul laser communications terminals from an undisclosed customer who will deploy the systems on orbit.

AV’s long-haul laser communications terminals have demonstrated multi-orbit, space-to-space satellite crosslink capabilities while operating in the complex challenges of space environments, including jitter, extreme temperatures, and the absence of atmosphere. The systems offer new capabilities for transferring high-bandwidth data in space — enabling the secure exchange of more data at a faster rate across further distances, including LEO, MEO, GEO orbits, and beyond, AV said in a media release.

“This contract moves our superior, next-generation long-haul laser communication terminals from the lab to orbit — a significant milestone not only for our team and this technology but for commercial space industry capabilities,” said Mary Clum, Executive Vice President of AV’s Space and Directed Energy Group. “Since validating the technology earlier this year, we’ve been internally investing in our manufacturing and scaling production to meet the demand signals we’re hearing from our customers. We’re ready to deliver and ready to show what these terminals can do in orbit.”

In March, AV completed a successful two-terminal long-haul, multi-orbit laser communication system demonstration and announced its manufacturing readiness for orbit. The achievement marks a significant breakthrough in the development of space-based laser communication technology with far-reaching implications for commercial sectors, the media release said.

AV’s laser communication terminals are suitable for satellite bus providers, offering a longer range, greater accuracy, and higher reliability for free-space optical communications. The capability builds upon and advances systems previously developed and deployed by AV, many of which remain in orbit today.