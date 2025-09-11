Videoton's Bulgarian subsidiary expands into automotive production

As the first step toward obtaining IATF certification, VEAS Bulgaria received a Certificate of Compliance in December 2024. In August 2025, an unnamed automotive manufacturer validated and accredited VEAS’s Stara Zagora plant. Following successful pilot production, the partner approved the launch of serial output for the first product family – electronic modules for lighting systems.

Since the final IATF certification requires that the site must have produced automotive products for at least 12 months, the definitive certification process is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026 in Stara Zagora, according to a press release.

Through this move, VEAS Bulgaria is set to play an increasingly important role in Videoton's automotive strategy, strengthening the EMS group’s position and supporting its long-term growth in the automotive sector.