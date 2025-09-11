Smartwatches drive micro LED adoption

These milestone products mark Micro LED’s entry into key application segments. TrendForce believes their rollout will gradually boost the Micro LED chip market revenue, which is projected to reach USD 461 million by 2029.

The high power consumption and cost of Micro LED remain significant challenges despite these advances, limiting its ability to compete in the short term with more mature and cost-effective OLED technology. Nevertheless, Micro LED offers unique advantages for outdoor sports watches, such as extreme brightness and strong potential for integrating sensors, laying the groundwork for future product innovation and differentiation.

For the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, AUO plays a central role in the supply chain, supported by PlayNitride (equivalent to ~15 x 30 μm Micro LED chips) and Raydium (Micro LED driver ICs). AUO’s proprietary image calibration technology further enhances the 1.39-inch display. This collaboration illustrates how early investments in the Micro LED ecosystem are beginning to take hold, and as adoption expands, the technology’s maturity and cost competitiveness are expected to advance significantly.

Commercialisation of Micro LED is gradually materialising across TVs, smartwatches, and automotive displays, with each flagship launch representing a fresh technological breakthrough. Thanks to its superior brightness and contrast, Micro LED has already been adopted by some next-generation smart glasses startups.

Looking ahead, as global tech giants enter the market and Micro LED light source suppliers push forward, the technology is poised to gain momentum in near-eye displays, further enhancing overall industry value.

