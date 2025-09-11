Nokia teams up with Kongsberg to advance defence communications

The agreement brings together Kongsberg's knowledge in military tactical communications and Nokia’s expertise in commercial 4G, 5G, and private wireless technologies to deliver secure, resilient, and high-performance networks for defence organisations and allied nations.

The collaboration aims to simplify the deployment of 5G in tactical systems, enhancing reliable and interoperable battlefield communications. It will also explore opportunities, including tactical 5G capabilities, integration with unmanned systems and sensors, and participation in European Defence Fund initiatives like 5G COMPAD and the Federated Advanced Cyber Physical Test Range (FACT) program. Additionally, the companies says that they will look at future technologies such as Nokia’s 6G “network as a sensor” (Integrated Sensing and Communication) to enhance situational awareness and military readiness.