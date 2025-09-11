Flex to boost R&D in Hungary

Flex has been active in Hungary for more than three decades. The company employs thousands in the country, with activities ranging from automotive to consumer and industrial electronics manufacturing.

The new project in Zalaegerszeg will expand the site’s existing research and development capacities. According to a press release from HIPA, the initiative will concentrate on predicting the lifetime of high-voltage automotive electronic units, applying advanced modelling and simulation techniques to enhance product reliability and vehicle safety.

Flex’s Hungarian operations already include an R&D&I department specialising in power electronics. This latest investment marks the company’s second research and development project in the country.