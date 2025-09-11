© Flex
Flex to boost R&D in Hungary
The Government of Hungary has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Flex, which announced a new EUR 4.68 million R&D project at its plant in Zalaegerszeg. The investment will focus on vehicle electronics and is expected to create 10 high value-added jobs.
Flex has been active in Hungary for more than three decades. The company employs thousands in the country, with activities ranging from automotive to consumer and industrial electronics manufacturing.
The new project in Zalaegerszeg will expand the site’s existing research and development capacities. According to a press release from HIPA, the initiative will concentrate on predicting the lifetime of high-voltage automotive electronic units, applying advanced modelling and simulation techniques to enhance product reliability and vehicle safety.
Flex’s Hungarian operations already include an R&D&I department specialising in power electronics. This latest investment marks the company’s second research and development project in the country.