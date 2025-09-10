TDK launches compact thin-film inductors for optical transceivers

Japan’s TDK Corporation has expanded its PLEC69B series of thin-film inductors, used for separating the data signal from the power in optical transceivers in AI data centers. Mass production of these components began in August 2025, according to a media release.

The widespread adoption of AI led to a skyrocketing demand for high-speed and high-capacity optical transceivers. Bias-tee circuits, which are used in these transceivers, are designed to superimpose signals and power on a single transmission line. Because of the impedance characteristics, inductors like the PLEC69B separate the signal from the power in bias-tee circuits, preventing the signal from flowing into the power side.

The new component achieves the highest standard performance for an inductor with 10 μH in 1206 size with TDK’s proprietary metallic magnetic materials and structural designs, the company said.

“With a wide frequency range of 10 MHz to 200 MHz, signals can be separated from power with high impedance, which improves communication quality,” the company said in the media release. “Additionally, the DC resistance of 1.4 Ω (typ.) is approximately 70% lower than that of similar products on the market. This reduces power loss and heat generation.”

The rated current (Isat) of 0.2 A is also 1.7 times higher than that of similar products. In addition, the smaller dimensions require less space on the PCB. The PLEC69B ensures high reliability with an upper operating temperature limit of +125 °C.