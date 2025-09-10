France’s Scintil Photonics, a fabless company developing and commercializing laser-integrated photonics for the AI data center, has announced the completion of a USD 58 million (€50 million) Series B funding round led by Yotta Capital Partners and NGP Capital, with participation from Nvidia.

The round includes new participation from BNP Paribas Développement, alongside existing investors including Supernova Invest, Bpifrance Digital Venture, Innovacom, Bosch Ventures, Applied Ventures ITIC Innovation Fund (AVITIC), Scintil said in a media release.

The funding enables Scintil to expand hiring in France and internationally, including the US, accelerate production, and deepen its international presence as it delivers the industry’s first single-chip DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) light engine, integrating multi-wavelength lasers with silicon photonics, aligned with next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO), the company said.

Scintil’s solutions are purpose-built to meet the high-bandwidth, low-latency, and high-density demands for next-generation AI infrastructure, delivering the scale, efficiency, and performance required for powerful GPU clusters.

“This investment marks a pivotal moment for Scintil as we move to full-scale deployment,” said Matt Crowley, CEO of Scintil Photonics. “Our SHIP technology enables integrated photonic solutions with the scalability, energy efficiency, and integration density required to power next-generation compute infrastructure. This efficiency not only reduces data center operating costs but also contributes to lowering the carbon footprint of AI infrastructure.

“We developed our LEAF Light integrated circuit in close collaboration with our customers. Used as an external laser source for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) transmissions, it is a key component for the next generation of AI data centers,” said Sylvie Menezo, Founder and CTO of Scintil Photonics. “Its uniqueness lies in a single-chip solution that monolithically integrates precisely spaced DFB lasers on silicon photonic circuits, produced through a robust commercial supply chain.”

“Scintil exemplifies the kind of innovation leaders we look for, combining advanced manufacturing, deep-tech leadership, and meaningful impact on the energy demands of AI infrastructure,” said Vincent Deltrieu, Managing Partner at Yotta Capital Partners. “Scintil’s integrated photonics platform is essential to scale the next generation of AI factories. We’re excited to support their global growth as they move to high-volume shipments.”