The project, named Tin Ridge, will be built on a 44-acre site north of Martinsville. The 115,000-square-foot facility is expected to create about 118 jobs once fully operational and will become the first large-scale tin processing plant in the United States.

"With today’s exciting announcement at Tin Ridge, Virginia continues to demonstrate that we are the best state in America if you’re looking to do business,” says Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press release. “Nathan Trotter’s historic investment in Henry County only strengthens our national defense supply chain while also creating new, high-quality jobs and career opportunities in advanced manufacturing for the people of Southern Virginia."

The US has declared tin a critical mineral due to its role in solder used in circuit boards and electronics components for both commercial and government applications – including critical defence systems, smartphones, flat panel displays, electric vehicles, batteries, advanced robotics, and aerospace technologies. According to the press release, the facility will be capable of refining "noteworthy volumes" of both tin concentrate and scrap tin – reducing reliance on imports of the critical mineral.

“Our new state-of-the-art tin processing facility will play an important and historic role in strengthening our nation’s fragile tin supply chain, as global competition and demand for critical minerals reaches extraordinary levels,” says Tyler Morris, VP and Partner at Nathan Trotter.

Youngkin approved a USD 1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to support the project. In addition, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will assist with recruitment and training.