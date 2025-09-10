CATL launches Shenxing Pro to ‘meet Europe’s e-mobility needs’

China’s CATL, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, has unveiled Shenxing Pro, which it describes as the world’s first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that can achieve sustained high voltage supply, maintained power, no fire and no smoke after thermal runaway. Designed to meet Europe’s e-mobility needs, Shenxing Pro sets new benchmarks in safety, lifespan, range and superfast charging, positioning it as the optimal solution for Europe’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market, the Chinese company said in a media release.

Shenxing Pro, equipped with CATL’s proprietary NP 3.0 Technology, features comprehensive advancements in levels of chemistry, mechanical structure, system and control, and offers two variants: Shenxing Pro Super Long Life & Long Range Battery, and Shenxing Pro Super-Fast Charging Battery.

NP 3.0 enables sustained high-voltage supply for over an hour post-thermal runaway, maintains the vehicle’s speed, allowing drivers to calmly navigate their vehicles away from danger zones and ensures no flames and no smoke. As L3 and L4 autonomous driving shifts more accident responsibility to vehicle systems, Shenxing Pro ensures uninterrupted power and system continuity in emergencies, meeting the elevated safety and risk response demands of this era, the media release said.

“Shenxing Pro seamlessly fuses world-class safety standards with mobility needs, delivering a safer, more efficient, and carefree experience for every journey,” said Dr. Zhu Lingbo, CTO of CATL’s International Business Unit. “With uncompromised range, charging, and durability, Shenxing Pro is the ultimate solution for electric mobility in Europe.”