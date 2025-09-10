© LPKF
Electronics Production |
atg electronics prepares delivery of new LPKF picolaser system to Italy
Italian equipment distributor atg electronics srl Società Benefit has announced the upcoming delivery of an LPKF CM3565 picolaser system.
The system, which recently passed its factory acceptance test, is capable of processing materials such as FR4 and ceramics. Daniele Pavani, CEO of atg electronics srl Società Benefit, states in an update on LinkedIn that this is the first of several units scheduled for delivery to Italy before the end of 2025.
Pavani pointed to the system’s speed, quality and ease of programming, expressing satisfaction with how the most technology-conscious companies are now certain that laser is the future.