The system, which recently passed its factory acceptance test, is capable of processing materials such as FR4 and ceramics. Daniele Pavani, CEO of atg electronics srl Società Benefit, states in an update on LinkedIn that this is the first of several units scheduled for delivery to Italy before the end of 2025.

Pavani pointed to the system’s speed, quality and ease of programming, expressing satisfaction with how the most technology-conscious companies are now certain that laser is the future.