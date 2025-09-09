HMD to manufacture Bittium's military phone in Finland
Bittium Corporation has launched its new high-security smartphone, the Bittium Tough Mobile 3, and established a strategic collaboration with HMD Secure Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of HMD Group.
The Tough Mobile 3 integrates Bittium’s secure software technology with a hardware platform produced by HMD Secure at its European facility. HMD Secure will manufacture the device, which Bittium will then finalise with its security software to deliver a complete end-user solution. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.
Bittium says that the smartphone combines state-level information security and military-grade durability, offering seamless integration with existing secure IT environments, such as the nationally security-classified (TL IV) Bittium SafeMove security software and the Bittium Secure Call communication application. The device is intended for government administrations, defence forces, authorities, and critical infrastructure organisations requiring enhanced mobile security.
As part of the collaboration, HMD Secure will license selected Bittium security features and may sell and market its device platform to other customers. Bittium will receive licensing revenue from the software integrated into HMD Secure’s device sales. The agreement does not grant either party exclusive rights to the other’s technology.
“The continuously increasing number of cyberattacks and the high computing power enabled by quantum computers have increased the need to develop even stronger, quantum-safe mobile security, which we intend to focus on according to our strategy. The platform designed by HMD Secure for security use and Bittium’s security software will make Bittium Tough Mobile 3 the most secure phone on the market,” says Petri Toljamo, CEO of Bittium Corporation, in a press release.