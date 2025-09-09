HMD to manufacture Bittium's military phone in Finland

The Tough Mobile 3 integrates Bittium’s secure software technology with a hardware platform produced by HMD Secure at its European facility. HMD Secure will manufacture the device, which Bittium will then finalise with its security software to deliver a complete end-user solution. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Bittium says that the smartphone combines state-level information security and military-grade durability, offering seamless integration with existing secure IT environments, such as the nationally security-classified (TL IV) Bittium SafeMove security software and the Bittium Secure Call communication application. The device is intended for government administrations, defence forces, authorities, and critical infrastructure organisations requiring enhanced mobile security.

As part of the collaboration, HMD Secure will license selected Bittium security features and may sell and market its device platform to other customers. Bittium will receive licensing revenue from the software integrated into HMD Secure’s device sales. The agreement does not grant either party exclusive rights to the other’s technology.