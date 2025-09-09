Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2025 – A record-breaking year in pictures

This year’s expo set a new attendance record: a total of 694 visitors from 324 companies, with 159 exhibitors on site. That’s an increase of more than 30% visitors compared to last year – further cementing the Gothenburg expo as one of the Nordic region’s most important industry meeting points.









































The program featured topical presentations, ranging from Sweden’s role in the EU’s semiconductor initiatives to the European EMS market and the future of component supply. Sustainability, reuse, and obsolescence were also key themes addressed on stage. Want to dive deeper into the expo? You can find a full summary of Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2025 here – and even more photos from the day here.