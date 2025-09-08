US quantum computing firm Strangeworks acquires Quantagonia

Strangeworks, a US provider of quantum and computing software, has announced the acquisition of Quantagonia, a German company specializing in advanced optimization and AI-powered decision-making solutions.

The combined entity will build on Strangeworks’ existing solutions, unlocking market opportunities by integrating Quantagonia’s expertise in mathematical optimization, HybridSolver orchestration technology and AI-powered decision-making solutions with Strangeworks’ AI and quantum infrastructure, compute catalog and partner syndicate, according to a media release.

Having recently expanded its global footprint with a new presence in India, this acquisition boosts Strangeworks’ market position and accelerates the company’s strategic goals in Europe. Strangeworks and Quantagonia share a history of successful collaboration on projects with enterprises around the globe.

Quantagonia’s solver orchestration engine is a sophisticated, hardware-agnostic solver management and selection technology. Unlike conventional single-algorithm approaches, the solver management engine intelligently orchestrates multiple best-in-class solvers to work in parallel, dynamically sharing information to achieve superior performance.

The AI-powered decision-making solutions powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) complement the solver orchestration engine. Quantagonia’s suite of tools leverages advanced LLMs to remove traditional requirements of deep mathematical and programming expertise and provide an intuitive, natural language interface.

“This acquisition is not only about combining two companies; it’s about uniting two powerful visions to create something truly transformative for any organization wanting to take advantage of advanced computing,” said ‘whurley’ (William Hurley), Founder and CEO of Strangeworks. “We’re excited to welcome Dirk, Philipp, and the entire Quantagonia team into the Strangeworks family. Their expertise in applied AI and optimization will help drive innovation across Europe and beyond.”

“We are all excited to be joining the Strangeworks team and I am looking forward to my senior leadership role within the company to support whurley in realizing our joint vision,” said Dirk Zechiel, Co-founder and CEO of Quantagonia. “By joining forces with Strangeworks it will allow us to scale rapidly, serve more customers, and make sophisticated optimization capabilities available globally.”

Quantagonia’s presence in Munich and Frankfurt expands on Strangeworks’ established footholds across the US, Europe and APAC, the media release said.