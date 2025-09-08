Saga raises $11.2M as Thorvald enters commercial breakout phase

Saga Robotics, the Norwegian agriculture robotics startup behind Thorvald, an autonomous platform for grapevine and strawberries, has raised USD 11.2 million in equity capital to scale its commercial operations in the UK and US. The raise marks a pivotal moment as the company transitions from initial market traction to large-scale commercial adoption, according to a media release.

The round was backed by a mix of new and existing investors, including Praesidium Agri-FoodTech, a Luxembourg-based VC fund focused on scalable agtech solutions. Returning investors include Aker, Nysnø Climate Investments, Blystad, Hatteland, Melesio, Sanden, and MP Pensjon.

“The Thorvald robot has moved from a prototype to a fully commercially deployed autonomous solution, already servicing thousands of acres in 2025,” said Alice Laurora, Vice President at Praesidium Agri-FoodTech. “We’re investing in Saga Robotics because they have the right team, the right tech, proven technology, and a clear path to scale in high-value, underserved agricultural sectors.”

The raise was completed in two tranches.

“Our solid commercial performance was an important enabler for us to close this funding round in what is a relatively demanding capital market,” said Dorn Wenninger, Board Chair of Saga Robotics. “The continued backing of existing shareholders who know the company well, along with the addition of new investors such as Praesidium Agri-FoodTech is testament to the solid foundations of our core business and our pipeline of growth.”

In the UK, Thorvald now supports 13 leading strawberry growers and treats around 20% of the national market, with a target to exceed 30% in 2026. In the US, Thorvald is already operating across more than 1,300 acres of vineyards, with plans to triple that footprint by 2026, the media release said.

“This raise gives us the runway to accelerate adoption, improve efficiency in agriculture, and reduce chemical use across two of the world’s most chemically dependent specialty crop markets,” said Saga Robotics founder Pål Johan From, who recently relocated to California to lead US operations.