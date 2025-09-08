Nokia opens new R&D and manufacturing campus in Oulu

The facility, described by the company as the “Home of Radio,” brings together around 3,000 employees from 40 nationalities and covers the full product lifecycle from R&D to manufacturing and testing. Nokia said the campus will focus on advancing 5G and 6G technologies, including standardisation, system-on-chips, and radio hardware and software.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb attended the opening ceremony, alongside government officials, customers and partners. Stubb called the investment “great news” for Finland and emphasised the role of network infrastructure in enabling AI, robotics and the IoT.

"Our teams in Oulu are shaping the future of 5G and 6G developing our most advanced radio networks. Oulu has a unique ecosystem that integrates Nokia’s R&D and smart manufacturing with an ecosystem of partners – including universities, start-ups and NATO’s DIANA test center. Oulu embodies our culture of innovation and the new campus will be essential to advancing connectivity necessary to power the AI supercycle," said Nokia President and CEO in a press release.

The new facility covers a footprint of 55,000 square metres and includes laboratories, manufacturing and office space. Nokia noted that the campus will provide both simulated and real-world testing environments to accelerate the development of secure 5G and 6G networks in Europe, with applications spanning civilian and defence sectors.

Construction of the campus began in 2022, with the first employees moving in earlier this year.