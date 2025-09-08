KingSpec opens new smart manufacturing centre in Shenzhen

According to the company, the upgraded facility will be capable of producing more than 8 million storage units annually, with testing capacity exceeding 10 million units. The centre is equipped with two automated SMT lines and a cleanroom housing high-precision Yamaha placement machines.

KingSpec has also introduced its own testing equipment. The ZS101 system can process 600 SATA SSDs or 480 NVMe PCIe SSDs simultaneously, which the company says improves testing speed by 75% compared to conventional systems. For industrial and aerospace-grade products, the ZS1000-80 system enables testing at temperatures ranging from -45°C to 90°C. A compact version, the ZS101 mini_V1, is designed to reduce space requirements by 75%.

The facility incorporates PLM, ERP, and MES systems for real-time monitoring, production traceability, and data analysis. A proprietary visualisation platform provides order tracking and automated alerts in case of production issues. The company’s new centre is certified under ISO9001 and AEO.