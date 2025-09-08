Indian battery-tech startup Offgrid raises $15 million

Offgrid Energy Labs, an Indian battery innovation company, has raised USD 15 million in Series A funding led by Archean Chemicals, with participation from existing investor Ankur Capital. The alternative battery-tech startup previously raised a seed round led by Shell Ventures.

The fresh funds will be used to set up a 10 MWh demo manufacturing facility in the UK, further its R&D pipeline for next-generation stationary energy storage solutions, and commercialise its patented ZincGel batteries through certification, testing, and finalising the blueprint for a giga-factory, Offgrid said in a media release.

Offgrid focuses on delivering commercially viable and sustainable stationary energy storage solutions for three key applications: peak shifting, net-zero industrial electricity, and decentralised off-the-grid energy solutions. Using commonly available, non-toxic materials and leveraging proven zinc-bromide chemistry, Offgrid has developed over 25 IP families and 50+ IP assets, with its proprietary electrolyte forming the heart of the technology, the media release said.

“Our 25+ IP families and proprietary electrolyte technology give us a unique edge to deliver safe, non-toxic, and scalable solutions at globally competitive costs,” Rishi Srivastava, Co-Founder, Offgrid Energy Labs, said. “This Series A round is a critical milestone — enabling us to move from lab innovation to large-scale commercialisation through our UK demo facility, and soon, a GW-scale plant in India.”

“More than capital, this fundraise validates that deep science from India can scale globally,” Tejas Kusurkar, Co-Founder, OffGrid Energy Labs, said. “Our UK demo facility marks the next step — showcasing ZincGel’s performance, building a local supply chain, and proving scalability through low-capex manufacturing.”

“Our expertise in chemical manufacturing and global supply chain execution will be critical in taking Offgrid’s ZincGel from pilot to giga-factory readiness, ensuring operational excellence as the technology scales,” Ranjit Pendurthi, Promoter and Managing Director, Archean Chemical Industries Limited (ACIL), said.