Indian battery-tech startup Offgrid raises $15 million
The funds will be used to set up a 10 MWh demo manufacturing plant in the UK, further its R&D pipeline for next-gen stationary energy storage solutions, and commercialise its patented ZincGel batteries through certification, testing, and finalizing the blueprint for a giga-factory.
Offgrid Energy Labs, an Indian battery innovation company, has raised USD 15 million in Series A funding led by Archean Chemicals, with participation from existing investor Ankur Capital. The alternative battery-tech startup previously raised a seed round led by Shell Ventures.
The fresh funds will be used to set up a 10 MWh demo manufacturing facility in the UK, further its R&D pipeline for next-generation stationary energy storage solutions, and commercialise its patented ZincGel batteries through certification, testing, and finalising the blueprint for a giga-factory, Offgrid said in a media release.
Offgrid focuses on delivering commercially viable and sustainable stationary energy storage solutions for three key applications: peak shifting, net-zero industrial electricity, and decentralised off-the-grid energy solutions. Using commonly available, non-toxic materials and leveraging proven zinc-bromide chemistry, Offgrid has developed over 25 IP families and 50+ IP assets, with its proprietary electrolyte forming the heart of the technology, the media release said.
“Our 25+ IP families and proprietary electrolyte technology give us a unique edge to deliver safe, non-toxic, and scalable solutions at globally competitive costs,” Rishi Srivastava, Co-Founder, Offgrid Energy Labs, said. “This Series A round is a critical milestone — enabling us to move from lab innovation to large-scale commercialisation through our UK demo facility, and soon, a GW-scale plant in India.”
“More than capital, this fundraise validates that deep science from India can scale globally,” Tejas Kusurkar, Co-Founder, OffGrid Energy Labs, said. “Our UK demo facility marks the next step — showcasing ZincGel’s performance, building a local supply chain, and proving scalability through low-capex manufacturing.”
“Our expertise in chemical manufacturing and global supply chain execution will be critical in taking Offgrid’s ZincGel from pilot to giga-factory readiness, ensuring operational excellence as the technology scales,” Ranjit Pendurthi, Promoter and Managing Director, Archean Chemical Industries Limited (ACIL), said.
“Offgrid Energy Labs has consistently shown both, building breakthrough storage technology while assembling a world-class team,” Ritu Verma, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Ankur Capital, said. “We are excited to double down on our partnership to support the next leg of their journey.”