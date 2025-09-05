Trump warns ‘fairly substantial’ semiconductor tariffs are coming

President Donald Trump has warned his administration would impose “fairly substantial” tariffs on semiconductor imports from companies not shifting production to the US.

“Yeah, I have discussed it with the people here. Chips and semiconductors — we will be putting tariffs on companies that aren’t coming in. We will be putting a tariff very shortly,” Trump said, according to a report by Reuters.

Trump had said last month that he would impose a 100% tariff on semiconductor imports, but would exempt products from companies that shift their manufacturing to the US.

“We will be putting a very substantial tariff, not that high, but fairly substantial tariff with the understanding that if they come into the country, if they are coming in, building, planning to come in, there will not be a tariff,” Trump said, in his latest remarks on the issue.

Major chipmakers such as Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have already announced investments in chip manufacturing in the US.

Apple recently committed to hiking its total domestic investment in the US to USD 600 billion over the next four years.