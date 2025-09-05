TDK’s $340 million Li-ion battery plant inaugurated in India

TDK Corporation’s lithium-ion battery plant has been inaugurated in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The Japanese company is initially investing a total of INR 30 billion (about USD 340 million) in the facility in Sohna, Haryana, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

“The lithium-ion batteries used in mobile phones, and wearables like watches, earbuds, airpods and laptops will now be manufactured in India in this very advanced plant of TDK Corporation,” India’s minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The state-of-the-art plant will produce about 200 million battery packs every year, covering nearly 40% of India’s annual requirement of 500 million packs, according to a media release issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Headquartered in Tokyo, TDK focuses on markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.