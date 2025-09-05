Spire wins $11M NOAA contract for satellite weather data

Spire Global, a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been awarded a USD 11.1 million contract from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide global navigation satellite system (GNSS) radio occultation (RO) data for a one-year period from September 18, 2025 to September 18, 2026.

The company’s near-real-time GNSS-RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric measurements, including pressure, humidity, and temperature, that can reach all points of the globe. NOAA, together with NASA, the US Air Force, and the US Navy, will integrate Spire’s GNSS-RO data into their weather and space weather models, while additional US and international agencies will leverage the data to strengthen forecasts and advance climate research, according to a media release.

“Spire’s satellites and radio occultation data are uniquely positioned to deliver the atmospheric insights needed to tackle today’s complex weather challenges,” said Theresa Condor, Chief Executive Officer at Spire Global. “Our continued work with NOAA underscores the importance of government–commercial partnerships in advancing weather forecasting and highlights NOAA’s commitment to harnessing innovation to improve forecasts and build climate resilience.”

The award is part of an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for NOAA’s Commercial Weather Data Program Radio Occultation Data Buy II.

Headquartered in the US, Spire has offices across the US, Canada, the UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore.