BESS maker Palmer Energy Technology acquires Brill Power

UK-based BESS maker Palmer Energy Technology Limited (PETL) has announced the acquisition of Brill Power, an Oxford University spin‑out known for cell‑level control and active balancing technology in battery management systems. PETL will embed Brill Power electronics across its systems with immediate effect, according to a media release.

The agreement brings together PETL’s automotive‑grade battery storage systems and Brill Power’s control platform that improves battery safety and extends service life by drawing the optimum current from each cell based on its state of health.

Brill’s control software is engineered and validated in the UK, with all operational data stored on UK-based servers to support security and compliance.

FirstGroup plc, a leading UK public transport operator, and also a customer of PETL, joins Barclays Climate Ventures and the University of Oxford as a strategic investor in PETL. Barclays Climate Ventures were an investor in Brill Power and join this new series of investment, the media release said.

FirstGroup Energy Limited, the dedicated energy investment arm of FirstGroup plc, has acted as the co-lead investor in the Series A round.

The Brill Power brand will continue for module sales to third parties. Long-term, PETL plans to expand UK assembly and manufacturing to improve quality control and to shorten supply lines.

“PETL’s acquisition of Brill Power enables us to embed the Brill software in all of our systems, instantly giving PETL a leading position in the space to serve customers such as FirstGroup,” said Andy Palmer, CEO and co‑founder of PETL. “With buses at the forefront of the transition to electric vehicles and net zero transportation, I’m delighted to welcome investment from FirstGroup, as well as Barclays and Oxford University, to advance development of next generation control systems.”