Mercedes to relocate sprinter production from Germany to Poland

The company had already announced in May 2023 a restructuring of its van business and has since been in talks with social partners about the future of its sites and jobs. Ludwigsfelde was established as a pilot facility for the new electric Van.EA platform, but mass production of vehicles based on this technology will now take place in Poland.

“The company intends to gradually phase out series production of Sprinter models at the Ludwigsfelde site by the end of 2029. The reason is the planned relocation of E-Sprinter production to Poland,” said Brandenburg’s Minister of Economic Affairs Daniel Kellera, quoted by dpa.

Regional authorities want the site to be converted into a pilot factory for future van models and a competence centre for customising electric vans. They also pledged to secure combustion-engine Sprinter production for as long as possible. At the same time, Brandenburg is demanding compensation for the loss of future E-Sprinter production. Negotiations between the state, the workforce and Mercedes are still ongoing.

“As of 2030, there is still no solution that could fully offset the cessation of production while maintaining employment levels,” the ministry noted in a press statement.