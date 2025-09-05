LTSCT, IISc to develop centre for semiconductor research in India

Chip design firm L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) has signed an agreement with Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly develop a national 2D innovation hub, the company said.

The facility, said to be the first of its kind in the country, will focus on next-generation semiconductor innovation, beyond-silicon-chip technologies, LTSCT said, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

“Building the National 2D Innovation Hub is a profound demonstration of India’s scientific leadership and collaborative strength,” Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Professor Mayank Shrivastava said. “It will enable the acceleration of India’s journey toward leadership in 2D electronics and quantum technologies.”

The 2D materials are roughly 800,000 times smaller than the tip of a pencil and yet 200 times stronger than steel and conduct electricity more efficiently than copper, the PTI report said.