HappyRobot raises $44M to build AI workforce for the real economy

San Francisco-based startup HappyRobot has raised USD 44 million in Series B funding to scale their platform to build and deploy AI workers, bringing the next generation of automation to global trade, according to a media release.

This financing round was led by Base10 Partners with participation from existing investors, a16z, Array Ventures, and YC. New investors include Samsara Ventures, Tokio Marine, WaVe-X, World Innovation Lab (WiL) and other industry operators and global logistics funds. It follows a USD 15.6 million Series A financing round raised in late 2024, which was led by a16z and included investment from YC and Carles Reina’s Baobab Ventures.

The company will use the capital to grow its product engineering, forward-deployed engineering, and go-to-market teams; enhance its platform’s functionality; and continue building the AI workforce.

HappyRobot gives enterprises a new kind of teammate: AI workers that can handle end-to-end tasks, communicating over the phone, email, and chat, parsing documents, browsing sites, and logging crucial data. Designed to handle the messy, dynamic workflows of real-world operations, these workers are handling critical tasks — negotiating rates, booking appointments, collecting payments, recruiting staff, and keeping stakeholders updated — without relying on brittle rules or rigid scripts, the media release said.

“Most people don’t realize how much time and money is burned just coordinating operations and sharing information,” said Pablo Palafox, co-founder and CEO of HappyRobot. “Our goal is for an AI workforce to handle all that manual coordination and execution so people can focus on the strategic work, relationships and exceptions that really drive value.”

Unlike generic copilots or point solutions, HappyRobot is a vertically integrated orchestration platform. It combines multiple AI models (transcription, LLMs, voice generation, optical character recognition, AI browsing and more) with deep integrations (TMS, ERP, CRM, APIs) and a robust infrastructure layer built for production reliability at enterprise scale.