Toyota to build first European BEV in Czech Republic

The facility, located about 50 km east of Prague, will grow from 152,000 m² to 173,000 m² and include a new BEV production line, battery assembly plant, and updated paint and welding facilities. The Czech government is supporting the project with up to 64 million € in incentives. The expansion is expected to create 245 new jobs on top of the current 3,200 employees.

“This is a big success for the Czech Republic. The automotive industry makes up around 10% of our GDP, and if we want to keep it, we must systematically modernise it,” said Prime Minister Petr Fiala during the announcement.

Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe, added: “This advanced technology project will enhance our presence in the European market and contribute — alongside our other solutions — towards more efficient transportation.”

At present, the Kolín plant manufactures the Aygo X and Yaris Hybrid with an annual capacity of around 220,000 vehicles. The integration of BEV production strengthens Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy in Europe, which aims for carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Earlier this year, Toyota confirmed plans to launch nine fully electric models under its Toyota and Lexus brands in Europe by 2026. Updates include new electric versions of the C-HR+ and improvements to the bZ4X, offering a driving range of up to 600 km WLTP and faster charging times.