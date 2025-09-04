Swedish EMS declines in 2024 – top ten dominate the market

Total EMS production in Sweden reached EUR 1,212 billion (SEK 15,030 billion) in 2024, down 2.9% compared to 2023. The ten largest suppliers accounted for as much as 75.6% of the market.

Note remains the market leader

Note retains its position as Sweden’s largest EMS provider with a 14.7% market share, followed by Hanza at 13.7% and Scanfil at 10.7%. GPV and Kitron secured fourth and fifth place with 7.4% and 7.3% respectively. Inission ranked sixth with 6.1%.

Rank Company Market Share 1 Note 14,7% 2 Hanza 13,7% 3 Scanfil 10,7% 4 GPV 7,4% 5 Kitron 7,3% 6 Inission 6,1% 7 Aros Electronics 4,4% 8 Sanmina 4,1% 9 Rimaster 4,0% 10 LEAB 3,2% 11–20 14,5% 21–30 5,1% 31–40 3,3%

Long-term growth – but weaker 2024

Despite the decline in 2024, Swedish EMS production has more than doubled over the past decade. It grew from SEK 6,910 billion in 2013 to a peak of SEK 15,498 billion in 2023 before falling slightly to SEK 15,030 billion in 2024.

Employment has also increased over time. The number of employees has increased by more than 20% over the last ten years, from 3,733 in 2013 to 4,405 in 2024. However, compared to 2023, there has been a slight decrease of 2.5%.

The Swedish EMS industry accounts for 3.2% of European production. According to in4ma's database, there are a total of 72 legal entities in Sweden engaged in EMS, belonging to 60 different companies.

Mareike Haass from in4ma and Christoph Solka from Global Electronics Association will continue their deep dive into Europe’s EMS industry on stage at Evertiq Expo Warsaw on October 23, 2025, where they will deliver the keynote "EMS-Industry, thoughts about the future", focusing on the challenges and opportunities ahead for the sector.