Loft Dynamics secures $24M to advance pilot training with VR

Virtual Reality (VR) flight training firm Loft Dynamics has raised a USD 24 million Series B funding round led by Friedkin with participation from Alaska Airlines and existing shareholders Sky Dayton and Craft Ventures, as well as UP.Partners.

The round brings Loft Dynamics’ total funding to USD 60 million and marks a major step forward in expanding its commercial airline offerings while continuing to grow its core helicopter business, the company said in a media release.

Loft Dynamics — which is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and Zurich, Switzerland — developed the world’s only FAA- and EASA-qualified VR helicopter simulator, used by operators such as Airbus Helicopters, the Los Angeles Police Department and Air Greenland. With this latest investment, the company is applying its cutting-edge technology and regulatory credibility to transform airline pilot training at scale, it said.

“Pilot training hasn’t kept pace with the rest of aviation,” said Fabi Riesen, founder and CEO of Loft Dynamics. “We’re still sending trainees across the country to sit in $10-$20 million, warehouse-sized domes—technology that hasn’t evolved in decades. In an era of pilot shortages and increasing air mobility, that’s simply no longer sustainable. We’re building a new standard—one that’s far more realistic and accessible. High-quality, regular training leads to better pilots. And better pilots mean safer skies.”

Loft Dynamics’ immediate focus is developing a next-generation, cloud-connected training suite—the world’s first fully integrated hardware and software system built to make pilot training safer, more effective, immersive and scalable, the media release said.

The company is also developing a spatial computing–powered home training kit, allowing pilots to review sessions, access immersive content, and train remotely—from the base or their living room.

“Loft Dynamics is defining the next era of aviation training,” said Dan Friedkin, chairman and CEO of Friedkin, who will join Loft Dynamics’ board of directors. “This investment enables them to scale their solution globally, fast-track innovation, meet an urgent industry need and elevate pilot safety in the process. Loft brings the vision and execution capability this moment demands.”