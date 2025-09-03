SpinLaunch raises $30M to accelerate development of LEO constellation

SpinLaunch, a US-based space solutions company, has announced it has closed $30 million in funding to accelerate the development and commercialization of Meridian Space, its highly differentiated low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband constellation.

The funding includes new investment from existing investors, including lead investor ATW Partners, as well as the previously announced strategic investment from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, SpinLaunch said in a media release.

“We’re not just building momentum — we’re earning trust,” said Massimiliano Ladovaz, CEO of SpinLaunch. “From technical milestones to collaboration with early adopters, the continued backing of insiders and partners like Kongsberg underscores the credibility of our approach and the progress we’ve made.”

With this latest capital infusion, SpinLaunch is advancing toward its first customer link in the second half of 2026 and accelerating go-to-market efforts. Early commercial traction signals growing demand for a cost-efficient LEO satcom system with open architecture — purpose-built to deliver flexibility, seamless integration, and long-term value for customers.

“We chose to partner with SpinLaunch because we saw a bold vision backed by a uniquely capable team,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. “This investment reflects our shared belief in their ability to deliver a new model for satellite communications through the Meridian Space constellation. SpinLaunch is building a platform with global relevance - and we’re proud to support them as they move from technical validation to commercial momentum.”

As part of this next phase, SpinLaunch has successfully completed full-scale testing of its proprietary multi-band reflectarray antenna. Unlike conventional satellite antennas, which can be bulky, power-hungry or prohibitively expensive, SpinLaunch’s reconfigurable reflectarray antenna offers a compact, energy-efficient and scalable solution built for next-generation LEO networks, the media release said.