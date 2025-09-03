Serve Robotics acquires Vayu to enhance last-mile delivery

US-based startup Serve Robotics, an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, has acquired Vayu Robotics.

By combining Serve’s autonomy stack and real‑world sidewalk dataset with Vayu’s expertise in AI foundation models and its scalable simulation-powered data engine, Serve is positioned to train more capable models through the fusion of real and simulated data — unlocking safer, faster, and more generalizable navigation while accelerating entry into new geographies and use cases, Serve said in a media release.

“With this acquisition, Serve solidifies its leadership position, not just in current robotic delivery operations, but in shaping the future of autonomous robotic navigation. This step marks a significant milestone in Serve’s roadmap toward wide-scale deployment of autonomous robots on sidewalks across the nation, aligning with industry predictions of rapid robot adoption,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “Autonomy is critical to our long-term goal of bringing delivery costs down to $1, and these new capabilities will help us move faster.”

“We are thrilled to join the Serve team and apply our AI foundation model technology, talent and expertise to accelerating the development of their autonomous delivery platform,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO of Vayu Robotics. “Serve is differentiated by unmatched operational depth, a proven ability to deploy robots at scale, and a relentless focus on driving down cost per delivery through autonomy. Combined with a strong balance sheet and a bold, clear-eyed vision, Serve is uniquely positioned to lead the future of last-mile logistics. We’re proud and excited to be building that future together.”