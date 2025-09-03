Saab team up with Polish defence companies WB Group and PGZ

The strategic cooperation with WB Group, a Polish technology company, focuses on potential cooperation in UAV systems, naval solutions, and border protection systems.

"This marks another significant step in Saab’s commitment to advancing strategic defence capabilities between Poland and Sweden. Partnering with WB Group enables us to share expertise and scale up innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions for national security," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PGZ Group, Poland's largest defence corporation, will explore potential cooperation on projects related to the development of defence solutions for multi-domain operations, as well as evaluating joint initiatives in support of Ukraine and potential cooperation with the Ukrainian industry.

Both agreements were signed on September 2, 2025, during the international defence industry exhibition MSPO in Kielce, Poland.

"We are pleased to have signed this agreement today, and look forward to cooperating with the PGZ Group. This is another important milestone in strengthening the collaboration between the Polish and Swedish defence industries. There is great potential for expanding the existing partnership between our nations to ensure security and stability in Europe, including the Baltic Sea region," says Micael Johansson,

The cooperation with PGZ Group may cover a wide range of areas across air, land, and naval domains and could lead to long-term strategic partnerships, according to Saab.