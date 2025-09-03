The day will open with a presentation that delves into Europe’s 20 largest defence companies. Using the latest data from SIPRI’s Top 100 ranking, the presentation will compare European players with American, Asian and Middle Eastern-based companies, while analysing the somewhat slower growth in 2023.

Semicon Sweden will then provide an update on Sweden’s national semiconductor strategy. The session will outline the current status of the initiative, with a particular focus on the ongoing analysis of Sweden’s semiconductor landscape — an effort to identify strengths, gaps, and opportunities across industry.

Data shows that approximately half a million EOL (End of Life) notices are issued each year. This means that all electronic designs are exposed to the risk of component obsolescence. This will be in focus as Ronny Nietzsche from Rochester Electronics explores how to design with obsolescence in mind.

Sustainability will also be on the agenda. Stefan Theil, CEO of Factronix, will present how component reclaim, laser reballing, retinning, and testing can give electronic components a second life — turning potential waste into valuable resources within a circular economy.

On the PCB side, Dr. Roland Steim from Dyconex will highlight semi-additive plating (SAP) technology and its potential for miniaturisation and precision. While SAP has long been used in high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, new applications in areas such as medical technology are now emerging, even at low production volumes.

The European EMS industry will take centre stage as Mareike Haass from in4ma and Christoph Solka from the Global Electronics Association present the latest market data. Their half-year survey of more than 210 EMS companies offers a sobering reality check, projecting flat growth for 2025 despite signs of recovery earlier in the year.

Cybersecurity will be addressed by Dardan Behrami from Würth Elektronik Group, who will discuss the implications of the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) and the Cyber Resilience Act for IoT device manufacturers. Practical guidance on secure design practices, risk assessment, and compliance will be provided.

Richard Pinnow from ADLINK Technology will then introduce OSM, a new open form-factor combining the advantages of Computer-on-Modules and Single-Board Computers. Designed to be compact, soldered, and fully machine-processable, OSM aims to simplify development while offering robustness and efficiency for industrial applications.

The programme will conclude with John Ludvigsen from InnoFour, who will present Polarion Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and how it can bring greater transparency and collaboration to embedded software development — helping teams deliver higher quality at lower costs without losing control of complex processes.

Evertiq Expo Gothenburg 2025 promises a full day of insights, innovation, and industry perspectives.