Shoucheng sets up Robotics Advanced Materials Company

Hong Kong-based Shoucheng Holdings Limited has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shouwo Investment Holdings, plans to establish Shoucheng Robotics Advanced Materials Industrial Co., Ltd. The new company will focus on R&D and industrialization of key upstream materials for the robotics industry, marking a solid step in Shoucheng’s full-value-chain robotics strategy, according to a media release.

The Advanced Materials Company will primarily target core materials such as electronic skin, tendon cables, and lightweight PEEK composites, while advancing investment, joint R&D, and incubation projects. Through collaboration with research institutions and industry partners, the company aims to address critical performance and cost gaps in robotics, drive breakthroughs in materials technology, and accelerate application deployment.

“This initiative is not only an important extension of Shoucheng’s upstream robotics layout but also a vital step toward completing its full ecosystem led by humanoid robots,” the company said in a media release.

According to Shoucheng Holdings’ 2025 interim report, the company is progressively building a comprehensive robotics industry chain that spans upstream materials, midstream systems and key components, and downstream applications.

Leveraging its industrial funds, Shoucheng has systematically invested in leading firms including Unitree, Galbot, Noetix Robotics, Galaxea-AI, and Booster Robotics, covering humanoid robot systems, motion control, perception, and intelligent algorithms. With capital empowerment and industrial synergy, these companies are accelerating technological breakthroughs and commercialization, the media release said.

The company actively promotes robotics applications in smart mobility, healthcare, and intelligent manufacturing. Examples include the Chengdu ICD autonomous charging station jointly developed with Wisson Technology, and the Shurui surgical robot—deployed at Peking University Shougang Hospital—which has already performed clinical surgeries.