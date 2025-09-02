Ranovus invests $100M to expand semiconductor facility in Ottawa

Canadian company Ranovus has announced an investment of over USD 100 million to develop and scale optical semiconductors that are powering the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company will double the scale of its design and manufacturing operations in Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Ontario, Ranovus said in a post on LinkedIn.

This project will expand Ranovus’ manufacturing facility in Ottawa and create 125 new high-value jobs, more than doubling the company’s current workforce, according to a press release issued by Invest Ontario.

Ranovus is a developer of high-capacity miniaturized optical interconnects, a type of semiconductor that enables faster data transfer between chips using light instead of traditional electrical signals. Its technology is tailored for data centres focused on AI and machine learning, significantly reducing latency and power consumption.

The fresh investment will increase domestic production of critical hardware used in data centres, thereby strengthening Ontario’s semiconductor supply chain and global presence in the sector, the media release said.

“At Ranovus, we’re proud to be designing and manufacturing advanced artificial intelligence solutions right here in Ontario, which relies on a world-class workforce,” said Hamid Arabzadeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Ranovus. “We are grateful for the Government of Ontario’s support as we expand our operations, create good jobs and contribute to securing Canada’s leadership in the AI and quantum era.”

“Our government is proud to support Ranovus in their continued expansion, which will create over a hundred new, high-value jobs across our tech corridor and prepare our province for the future of work,” said Hon. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade