The branch, located in Zhubei City, Hsinchu County, was established earlier this year as part of Koh Young’s global expansion strategy.

The Taiwan office will focus on advanced packaging and semiconductor customers, offering local access to Koh Young’s inspection and metrology solutions. It features a demonstration centre for wafer-level metrology, system-in-package (SiP), fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and other advanced packaging inspection processes. The facility also provides training, technical support, and collaborative process development.

“Taiwan is one of the most important centres of semiconductor and electronics innovation in the world,” Hsu says in a press release. “By combining Koh Young’s proven technology leadership with a strong local presence, we will work side-by-side with manufacturers to solve complex challenges, accelerate process optimisation, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in advanced manufacturing.”

According to Koh Young, the new branch is intended to strengthen customer collaboration and support semiconductor and electronics manufacturers in Taiwan and the broader region.