Epsilor presents new 6T battery for military vehicles

Epsilor Electric Fuel, an Israeli developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and chargers, has completed the development if its new generation COMBATT 6T Li-Ion battery for military vehicles, offering the highest energy capacity in the market of 4,400Wh/174Ah, the company said.

Designed for use in defense vehicles, deployable weapon systems and naval applications, the new battery will provide military users with very high energy capacity, of 4,400Wh in a 27kg pack, six times the energy density of traditional Lead-Acid batteries with a similar 6T form factor, and approximately 50% more energy than any other 6T Lithium battery.

During the last year, Epsilor’s COMBATT 6T batteries are undergoing rigorous tests by US based laboratories, as part of the company’s certification campaign aiming to obtain the US ARMY Military Performance Specification Compliance. The tests include bullet penetration, heat up to 500˚C, performance in cold and hot temperatures, long cycle life, communication with client’s platforms, and more, according to a media release.

“With our new COMBATT battery we overcame the lithium battery safety issue, which is considered a significant challenge,” said Ronen Badichi, Epsilor President and General Manager. “By using a unique energy absorbing design, we are offering the highest energy capacity in the 6T category, while staying within the demanding safety requirements of the US ARMY standard.”

Epsilor is part of the Michigan, US based Arotech Corporation.