2Q25 foundry revenue surges 14.6% – TSMC extends market dominance
Global foundry revenue rose 14.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the second quarter of 2025 to a record USD 41.7 billion, according to TrendForce. The increase was driven by China’s consumer subsidy program and early demand for smartphones, notebooks, PCs, and servers ahead of second-half launches, reports TrendForce.
TSMC further cemented its leadership, with revenue climbing 18.5% QoQ to USD 30.24 billion. Its market share hit 70.2%, the highest ever recorded, supported by strong demand for AI GPUs, flagship smartphone chips, and computing products.
Samsung Foundry ranked second with USD 3.16 billion in revenue, up 9.2% QoQ for a 7.3% share, followed by SMIC with USD 2.21 billion, down 1.7% QoQ for 5.1%. UMC posted USD 1.9 billion, up 8.2% QoQ, while GlobalFoundries reported USD 1.69 billion, up 6.5% QoQ.
Tier 2 players also posted sequential gains. HuaHong Group, including HHGrace and HLMC, reported USD 1.06 billion, up about 5% QoQ. Vanguard, Tower, Nexchip, and PSMC followed with revenues of USD 379 million, USD 372 million, USD 363 million, and USD 345 million, respectively.
TrendForce expects third-quarter growth to continue, though at a slower pace, as advanced nodes benefit from flagship chip demand and mature nodes from peripheral IC orders.
|Ranking
|Company
|Revenue
|Market share
|2Q25
|1Q25
|QoQ
|2Q25
|1Q25
|1
|TSMC
|30,239
|25,517
|18.5%
|70.2%
|67.6%
|2
|Samsung
|3,159
|2,893
|9.2%
|7.3%
|7.7%
|3
|SMIC
|2,209
|2,247
|-1.7%
|5.1%
|6.0%
|4
|UMC
|1,903
|1,759
|8.2%
|4.4%
|4.7%
|5
|GlobalFoundries
|1,688
|1,585
|6.5%
|3.9%
|4.2%
|6
|Huahong Group
|1,061
|1,011
|5.0%
|2.5%
|2.7%
|7
|VIS
|379
|363
|4.3%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|8
|Tower
|372
|358
|3.9%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|9
|Nexchip
|363
|353
|2.9%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|10
|PSMC
|345
|327
|5.4%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Total top 10
|41,718
|36,413
|14.6%
|97%
|97%
(USD millions)