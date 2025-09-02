2Q25 foundry revenue surges 14.6% – TSMC extends market dominance

TSMC further cemented its leadership, with revenue climbing 18.5% QoQ to USD 30.24 billion. Its market share hit 70.2%, the highest ever recorded, supported by strong demand for AI GPUs, flagship smartphone chips, and computing products.

Samsung Foundry ranked second with USD 3.16 billion in revenue, up 9.2% QoQ for a 7.3% share, followed by SMIC with USD 2.21 billion, down 1.7% QoQ for 5.1%. UMC posted USD 1.9 billion, up 8.2% QoQ, while GlobalFoundries reported USD 1.69 billion, up 6.5% QoQ.

Tier 2 players also posted sequential gains. HuaHong Group, including HHGrace and HLMC, reported USD 1.06 billion, up about 5% QoQ. Vanguard, Tower, Nexchip, and PSMC followed with revenues of USD 379 million, USD 372 million, USD 363 million, and USD 345 million, respectively.

TrendForce expects third-quarter growth to continue, though at a slower pace, as advanced nodes benefit from flagship chip demand and mature nodes from peripheral IC orders.