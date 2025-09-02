Ad
Analysis |

2Q25 foundry revenue surges 14.6% – TSMC extends market dominance

Global foundry revenue rose 14.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the second quarter of 2025 to a record USD 41.7 billion, according to TrendForce. The increase was driven by China’s consumer subsidy program and early demand for smartphones, notebooks, PCs, and servers ahead of second-half launches, reports TrendForce.

TSMC further cemented its leadership, with revenue climbing 18.5% QoQ to USD 30.24 billion. Its market share hit 70.2%, the highest ever recorded, supported by strong demand for AI GPUs, flagship smartphone chips, and computing products.

Samsung Foundry ranked second with USD 3.16 billion in revenue, up 9.2% QoQ for a 7.3% share, followed by SMIC with USD 2.21 billion, down 1.7% QoQ for 5.1%. UMC posted USD 1.9 billion, up 8.2% QoQ, while GlobalFoundries reported USD 1.69 billion, up 6.5% QoQ.

Tier 2 players also posted sequential gains. HuaHong Group, including HHGrace and HLMC, reported USD 1.06 billion, up about 5% QoQ. Vanguard, Tower, Nexchip, and PSMC followed with revenues of USD 379 million, USD 372 million, USD 363 million, and USD 345 million, respectively.

TrendForce expects third-quarter growth to continue, though at a slower pace, as advanced nodes benefit from flagship chip demand and mature nodes from peripheral IC orders.

RankingCompanyRevenueMarket share
2Q251Q25QoQ2Q251Q25
1TSMC30,23925,51718.5%70.2%67.6%
2Samsung3,1592,8939.2%7.3%7.7%
3SMIC2,2092,247-1.7%5.1%6.0%
4UMC1,9031,7598.2%4.4%4.7%
5GlobalFoundries1,6881,5856.5%3.9%4.2%
6Huahong Group1,0611,0115.0%2.5%2.7%
7VIS3793634.3%0.9%1.0%
8Tower3723583.9%0.9%0.9%
9Nexchip3633532.9%0.8%0.9%
10PSMC3453275.4%0.8%0.9%
Total top 1041,71836,41314.6%97%97%
2Q25 top 10 foundries revenue ranking 
(USD millions)
