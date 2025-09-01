Walt Custer, founder of Custer Consulting Group, passes away at 81
Walt Custer, the founder of Custer Consulting Group (CCG) and a prominent figure in the printed circuit board (PCB) and electronics manufacturing industry, has passed away peacefully at the age of 81.
Custer established CCG 26 years ago, building the company from the ground up through hard work and a deep commitment to the PCB community. Throughout his career, he was recognised for sharing his expertise as a chemist and industry executive, offering market insights as an analyst, speaker, columnist, board and committee member, and data contributor to the electronics manufacturing sector.
His professional achievements were marked by several industry honours, including the IPC President's Award in 1990 and induction into the Raymond E. Pritchard Hall of Fame in 2001.
The leadership of Custer Consulting Group transitioned to his son, Jonathan Custer, five years ago. The company will continue under his direction with the same values and dedication that Walt Custer instilled from its founding.