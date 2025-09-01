UMaine opens robotics and automation training facility

The University of Maine has opened the B.O.T. Loft, a state-of-the-art robotics and automation training facility that will offer factory-authorized training, a suite of micro-credentials and K-12 programs designed to educate and inspire the next generation.

The B.O.T Loft name communicates a commitment to “Build, Optimize and Train” the in-demand workforce required to operate the smart industrial technology that is driving efficiency across the manufacturing sector.

Located on the second floor of UMaine’s Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC), the 3,600-square-foot B.O.T. Loft is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment from Doosan Robotics, Universal Robots, ABB Robotics and Fanuc, according to an online news post.

The B.O.T. Loft is funded through the U.S. Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment/Industrial Capabilities and Modernization Program.

“This facility is a direct investment in Maine’s workers and our manufacturing future,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Golden. “With top-tier training at Maine’s flagship university, we are creating a direct pipeline for the skilled technicians our defense industry and local businesses desperately need.”

The B.O.T. Loft is designed to directly address the growing need for skilled technicians in advanced manufacturing, a key sector of Maine’s economy. Through close collaborations with industry, the facility will offer hands-on curricula and credentialing programs to upskill and reskill workers, preparing them for high-demand, high-paying careers in robotics and automation, the news post said.

“The B.O.T. Loft is a testament to the University of Maine’s commitment to equipping our state’s manufacturers and their employees with knowledge to capitalize on the latest technology,” said UMaine President and UMS Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “By collaborating directly with employers, we are creating targeted pathways to meaningful careers and ensuring Maine’s manufacturing sector has the highly skilled workforce it needs to thrive and compete globally using the most advanced technologies.”