Ore Energy connects iron-air battery system to electric grid

Ore Energy, a Netherlands-based iron-air long-duration energy storage startup, has announced that it has successfully connected its flagship iron-air battery system to the electric grid in the city of Delft — the first known iron-air system to be grid-connected and fully operational in the world.

The pilot system is also the first multi-day long-duration energy storage (LDES) to be entirely designed, built and installed within the European Union using materials that can be sourced exclusively within Europe, according to a media release.

Ore Energy’s pilot system — which uses iron, air, and water to store clean energy for up to 100 hours — was deployed at The Green Village, a testing ground for next-generation climate and energy innovations located at The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft).

The system charges by using electricity to convert iron oxides (such as rust) back into metallic iron. During discharge, the metallic iron reacts with oxygen from the air to form iron oxides again, releasing electrical energy in the process.

The installation is now collecting real-world operational data and will serve as a testbed for multi-day energy shifting, which is a key milestone on the way to full renewable grid integration. Ore Energy’s full-scale system will use modular 40-foot containers, each delivering multiple MWh of multi-day energy storage, optimized for low-cost, low-footprint deployment, the media release said.

“This achievement is proof that Europe can lead the world in energy innovation and energy resilience. We’ve shown that breakthrough solutions like iron-air can move from lab to grid in just two years and can be built entirely with a European supply chain,” said Aytaç Yilmaz, co-founder and CEO at Ore Energy. “Our battery doesn’t just store clean energy, it solves three of the grid’s biggest problems: it slashes curtailment, replaces fossil backup, and reduces the need to overbuild wind and solar.”