Destinus acquires Daedalean for $225M to expand AI capabilities

Destinus Group has announced it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Zurich-based aviation AI solutions firm Daedalean for CHF 180 million (approximately USD 225 million) in a combined cash-and-stock transaction.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Destinus is a vertically integrated European developer of flight systems for civil and defense applications.

The acquisition, expected to close by the end of 2025, integrates state-of-the-art AI into Destinus’s core products, significantly enhancing the company’s technological strength, according to a media release.

Founded in 2016, Daedalean provides safety-critical, certifiable AI avionics software that enables AI-assisted piloting, environmental awareness, and navigation in GNSS-denied environments.

The transaction is key for Destinus’ strategy to broaden artificial intelligence solutions for unmanned flight systems in civil and defense markets, notably strengthening its market position, the media release said.

“This acquisition strengthens our technological position by adding world-class AI expertise and deep-learning specialists,” said Tim Moser, Co-founder and CTO of Destinus. “Integrating Daedalean’s innovative solutions and exceptional team will accelerate our strategy to develop, certify, and launch intelligent UAV systems for defense and civil markets.”

“Joining Destinus is a logical next step after our successful collaboration,” said Bas Gouverneur, CEO of Daedalean. “Together, we’ll deliver innovative AI-driven autonomy, swarm intelligence, and sophisticated decision-making tools to market faster, making flight safer, more resilient, and operationally flexible.”

Daedalean’s team includes more than 150 specialists, among them 13 PhDs with deep expertise in AI, machine learning, and avionics. Integrating Daedalean’s solutions accelerates Destinus’ ability to deliver intelligent UAV systems.

The AI solutions developed by Daedalean will enhance human operators’ effectiveness and support decision-making in managing flight systems and drone swarms. These tools improve tactical insight and significantly boost mission adaptability, resilience, and operational effectiveness.

The two companies previously collaborated successfully, making the integration of artificial intelligence into Destinus products a natural next step. Combining Destinus’ aerospace engineering with Daedalean’s software and AI expertise is expected to accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and enhance global competitiveness.