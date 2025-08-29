Hitachi Energy acquires remaining stake of eks Energy

Hitachi Energy has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in eks Energy to deliver a scalable, flexible and complete approach for energy storage customers. Hitachi Energy acquired a majority stake in eks in 2023.

The integration of eks Energy’s innovative technology, talent and enterprising spirit provides Hitachi Energy with greater strategic and operational flexibility. It allows the company to streamline solution integration, further expand its power conversion and energy storage business, and respond rapidly to evolving customer needs, according to a media release.

“As the worldwide market leader in grid automation solutions, the acquisition of eks Energy strengthens our leadership position, enabling one of the industry’s most comprehensive solution portfolios that combines proven converter and control technology with Hitachi Energy’s global scale, unparalleled grid expertise, and digital capabilities,” said Massimo Danieli, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Business Unit Grid Automation. “The acquisition furthers our global strategy ensuring continuity for existing customers while unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

Since 2023, the team has strengthened capabilities for power conversion solutions, including the development of a center of excellence in Seville, Spain, where the business is headquartered, to foster deeper collaboration across R&D, product development, and customer delivery.

Additionally, Hitachi Energy’s power conversion solutions business has demonstrated strong commercial momentum and technical leadership across the globe, playing a key role in major energy storage projects such as the Waratah Super Battery in New South Wales, which recently reached key milestones including commercial operation (COD) and full registration under the System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS), a fast-acting grid support system designed to maintain stability during critical events, the media release said.

The business has also expanded its global footprint, positioning Hitachi Energy to better serve energy storage customers across key global markets. The successful development and launch earlier this year of a new liquid-cooled WD4 converter platform further enhances performance and scalability across BESS applications for system integrators.