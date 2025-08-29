Automated Industrial Robotics acquires Owens Design

Automated Industrial Robotics (AIR) has announced the acquisition of Owens Design, a Fremont, California-based industrial automation company that develops custom solutions for customers in high-tech industries. The transaction further strengthens AIR’s ability to align engineering capabilities across its US, UK and Ireland footprint and deliver innovative automation solutions for its global customer base, the company said in a media release.

AIR funded the transaction through an additional investment from an Ares Management Private Equity fund, in addition to an equity investment from the Owens Design leadership team.

Owens partners with OEMs and manufacturers from startups to scaled public companies on complex design-build and manufacturing automation projects across semiconductor, renewable energy, data storage, medical product and other emerging technology end markets.

Owens is supported by approximately 100 experienced team members operating from a 60,000-square-foot facility footprint in Silicon Valley, the media release said.

With the addition of Owens, AIR enhances its presence in the high-growth semiconductor industry. Further, AIR expects to leverage Owens Design’s established capabilities in the semiconductor manufacturing space, including its ultra-high-precision handling expertise, clean room facilities and leading quality management systems, and apply these principles to other key end markets, including medical products and pharmaceuticals.

With this transaction, AIR now has over 530 employees and an automation hub footprint of over 400,000 square feet globally.

“We are honored to partner with Bob and the entire Owens Design team on this exciting next chapter, which we believe brings a world-class business with truly differentiated automation capabilities and an impressive breadth of industry experience to the AIR platform,” AIR Executive Chairman Brian Klos and Chief Executive Officer Darragh de Stonndún said. “Importantly, the addition of Owens Design marks another transformative step as we work to further link the engineering excellence across AIR’s growing footprint and more effectively deliver cutting-edge, scaled manufacturing to our global customer base.”