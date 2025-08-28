Omdia: 2.3 million PC gaming handhelds will be sold in 2025

PC vendors continue to face challenges. “Windows 11 is currently poorly suited to handheld gaming, and devices are not delivering a generational leap in performance over the market leading Steam Deck”, commented James McWhirter, Senior Analyst covering games at Omdia.

However, 2025 is bringing progress on these fronts. McWhirter says that Windows 11’s upcoming refreshed gaming mode is expected to dramatically improve the user experience on PC gaming handhelds.

''This, coupled with the first Xbox-branded handhelds launching in late 2025, provide potential for devices to resonate with a broader audience beyond PC gaming enthusiasts,” added McWhirter.

Microsoft is also investing to ensure PC vendors will eventually have access to semi-custom APUs to power their handhelds via its recent partnership with AMD – this will help provide a generational leap in performance.

PC gaming handhelds coexist with PC gaming desktops and laptops as complementary devices, and a similar dynamic is observed with Sony’s PlayStation Portal, another device covered in Omdia’s Games Handhelds Database. Omdia finds PlayStation Portal surpassed a 3% attach rate to PlayStation 5 by the end of 2024.

The arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025 brought a new console cycle to the handhelds market, with Omdia forecasting over 20 million combined units of the Switch 2 and Switch sold globally in 2025.

“Nintendo continues to follow the traditional console model with the Switch 2 – compelling exclusive blockbuster content marketed in tandem with the hardware. But it will not reach the heights achieved by the original Switch”, added McWhirter. “Switch’s unique selling point of high-quality gaming on the go has now been commoditized. Switch 2’s upgrade cycle is therefore an opportunity for competing platform holders and vendors to encourage the Switch audience to consider their handhelds instead.”

Omdia forecasts 4.7 million PC handhelds will be sold annually by 2029.